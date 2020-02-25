Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “Key found on the corner of Endicott St. and N. Washington St.. In the North End 12:00 contact 617-839-9498.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on February 24, 2020 and remains open as of February 25, 2020.

This 311 user writes, “It’s Saturday….so, of course, non residents are parking in resident spots in the North End!”

The original 311 post can be found here. The original post was submitted and opened on Saturday, February 22 and was closed on Monday, February 24 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. area is clear.”

This 311 user says, “Commercial street North end Boston North end park tennis courts walkway light facing tennis court loose Access panel on one light missing access panel on the other. Electrical hazard For both people and their pets. Please repair as soon as possible dangerous hazard.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on February 19, 2020 and remains open as of February 25, 2020.

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app.


