Early voting in Boston for the presidential primary began Monday, February 24 and continues through Friday, February 28.

For North End and Waterfront residents, Boston City Hall is the closest early polling site. Registered voters can stop by to vote on Wednesday (2/26) and Thursday (2/27) from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; or Friday (2/28) from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Early voting attempts to increase voter participation by allowing residents to vote at their convenience and reducing poll lines on Election Day. The Massachusetts presidential primary will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Will you take advantage of early voting? Absentee ballot? Or do you prefer to vote on Election Day? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!

Web polls are unscientific and reflect only those who choose to participate. NorthEndWaterfront.com polls do not have any official significance and are only intended for the interest of our readers.