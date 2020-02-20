Massachusetts’ presidential primary is on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020. Here’s what you can do if you’re a registered voter in Boston and can’t get to the polling sites, will be out of town on Election Day, or just want to vote early.

Early Voting

All voters registered to vote in Boston are able to vote early starting Monday, February 24, 2020 through Friday, February 28, 2020. For North End and Waterfront residents, Boston City Hall is the closest early polling site and will be open for voting at the following times:

Monday (2/24) and Friday (2/28) from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday (2/25), Wednesday (2/26), and Thursday (2/27) from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Unlike absentee voting, early voting requires no excuse or reason to participate. More information about early voting in Boston can be found here.

Absentee Ballots

Voters registered in Boston are allowed to vote using an absentee ballot if the following requirements are met:

Voter will be out of town or unable to make it to the polls on Election Day.

Voter has a disability that prevents them from traveling to the polling site.

Voter is an active member of the armed services.

Voter cannot participate due to religious obligations.

Voters have until 12pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 to mail their absentee ballot application to Boston Election Department, 1 City Hall Square, Room 241, Boston, MA 02201.

The City will then mail you an absentee ballot with a set of return envelopes. You can also absentee vote in person at the Election Department in City Hall during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or on Saturday, February 22 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You cannot deliver an absentee ballot directly to the polls on Election Day.

Voters are encouraged to mail their applications in early so that they can be processed and the ballot can be mailed in a timely manner. Voted ballots must be received by the Election Department no later than Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8 p.m.