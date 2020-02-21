This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured transportation, development, government, schools, community events, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Cape Air received final approval for a one-year trial to use Boston Waterboat Marina located at 66 Long Wharf for docking purposes. The move comes just after the FAA and Coast Guard authorized seaplane flights between Boston Harbor and New York’s East River. Read more here.

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) voted against the 471-477 Hanover St. proposal at their February meeting in a vote of 4 in support, 14 opposed. The main issues raised by abutters were with the addition of exterior wood decks and resulting noise and privacy concerns. Read more and watch the video here.

The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) recently had a bench ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating another bench sponsorship. Debbie Williams and her family celebrated her late husband, Craig Williams, by sponsoring a bench in his honor. Read more here.

At-Large City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George presented updates and goals for her third term on the Boston City Council at the February North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) meeting. In particular, Essaibi George is focused on schools, homelessness, and the opioid crisis. Read more and watch the video here.

The Eliot School in Boston’s North End recently celebrated the joy of reading aloud with its first annual Read Aloud Day. Teachers, students, and guest community readers from North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) read aloud to Eliot students across all three buildings. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Love was in the air at the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park Valentine event at the festively-decorated park trellis on Monday, February 17. The Friends greeted visitors and invited them to write their love messages on small pink hearts and to share the love by attaching them to a ‘love column’. Read more and see photos here.