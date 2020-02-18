Love was in the air at the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park Valentine event at the festively-decorated park trellis on Monday, February 17th.

The Friends greeted visitors and invited them to write their love messages on small pink hearts and to share the love by attaching them to a ‘love column’ for all the world to see. People were charmed by the idea and readily shared their sentiments.

This late afternoon event was especially wonderful because people of all ages joined in from toddlers to adults! Many people lingered to talk and take photos. The Marriott Long Wharf supplied hot chocolate which was a welcome addition to the festivities.

More photos below shared by Meredith Piscitelli.