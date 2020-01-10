This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured zoning code, holiday celebrations, new church leaders, local awards, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

In a unanimous vote, the Boston Zoning Commission voted on Wednesday to force a public process for all Executive Suite occupancy applications. The ruling helps close a loophole in Boston’s relatively new regulations regarding short-term rentals. Read more here.

Boston’s North End has a new pastor, Father Michael Della Penna, OFM, who recently arrived at Saint Leonard of Port Maurice Parish at the beginning of 2020, replacing Fr. Antonio Nardoianni who vacated the St. Leonard’s pastor position at year-end. Read more here.

La Befana came to the North End on the traditional eve of the Epiphany, January 5th, to visit all the good children with presents. This year’s actress was Janet Gilardi at the Fisherman’s Club for the Donne 2020’s Befana Christmas Party. Read more and see photos here. More La Befana festivities were held at the Dante Alighieri center in Cambridge. See photos from that event here.

Boston Police District A-1 provide North End / Waterfront residents with a monthly update on recent neighborhood crime incidents at the public safety meetings. The January meeting report included a theft of four 10-pound boxes of veal from a delivery truck parked on Hanover St. Read the full report here.

North End teens Serina D’Amico, Theodore Pasto, and Antonio Romano recently pitched their health club business idea to a panel of judges at United Way’s Youth Venture Program and were awarded $1,000 to start up their own business. Read more here.

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) held its annual December holiday party on Friday, December 20th complete with good food, decorations and gifts. Read more and see photos here.