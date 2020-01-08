North End teens Serina D’Amico, Theodore Pasto, and Antonio Romano recently pitched their health club business idea to a panel of judges at United Way’s Youth Venture Program and were awarded $1,000 to start up their own business!

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) has partnered with United Way’s Youth Venture Program, a social entrepreneurship program that empowers teenagers to create their own youth- led business ventures. The program is similar to the television show Shark Tank, but for young adults. The BCYF Nazzaro Center in the North End is proud of our neighborhood teens for their innovation and dedication to the program!

The three individuals pitched an idea for a health club that focuses on a healthy lifestyle and healthy eating, but also features finding a passion through an activity such as running, yoga, sports related, weight training, etc.

Nazzaro Center Director Steven Siciliano excitedly shared the news saying, “Congratulations, Serina, Teddy, and Antonio – job well done!”