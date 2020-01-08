North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) is seeking residents of the North End to participate in a community focus group. The focus group will be conducted at the health center, located at 332 Hanover Street, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 5:30 PM.

This is part of a community needs assessment that the health center conducts every couple of years to help the center guide its services and programs in order to ensure we are meeting the needs of the community.

North End residents do not need to be patients at the health center in order to participate. The health center would ideally like a mixture of NEW Health patients and community members who receive care elsewhere. Refreshments will be provided, and participants will receive gift cards as compensation for their time and assistance.

If you are interested in participating, register by calling 857-238-1176.