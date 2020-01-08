Over 100 children enjoyed the La Befana festivities this past weekend at the Dante Alighieri center in Cambridge. Meredith Stewart shares these photos.







In Italian folklore, Befana visits all the children of Italy on the eve of the Feast of the Epiphany to fill their socks with candy and presents if they are good, or a lump of coal or dark candy if they are bad. Being a good housekeeper, she sweeps the floor before she leaves. The sweeping is meant to clear away the problems of the year.

North Enders also enjoyed a smaller gathering here in the neighborhood.

