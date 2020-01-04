Event Notices Residents’ Association Jan. 9 Agenda: Vote for New Greenway Representative, Boston Waterfront Initiative, ZLC Update By NEWRA - Sat, Jan. 4, 2020 12 0 The January North End / Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) meeting will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street. See the full agenda posted below. Share this...emailFacebookTwitterRedditLinkedin RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Meetings Zoning Code Amendment Regulating Executive Suites Supported by Residents’ Association Meetings Residents’ Association Supports 49-49R Charter St. Renovations Meetings City Councilor Lydia Edwards Presents Legislative and Community Updates LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of new comments via e-mail