La Befana came to the North End on the traditional eve of the Epiphany, January 5th, to visit all the good children with presents. This year’s actress was Janet Gilardi at the Fisherman’s Club for the Donne 2020’s Befana Christmas Party.

In Italian folklore, Befana visits all the children of Italy on the eve of the Feast of the Epiphany to fill their socks with candy and presents if they are good, or a lump of coal or dark candy if they are bad. Being a good housekeeper, she sweeps the floor before she leaves. The sweeping is meant to clear away the problems of the year.