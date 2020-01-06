The Eliot School Governing Board recently celebrated and thanked Chair Israel Ruiz for over 10 years of service and commitment to the Eliot School and its growth and expansion.

“Thank you, Israel, for the most amazing ten years leading the growth of the best school in Boston! We are truly grateful for your energy, commitment and belief in urban education. The Eliot School community is a thriving learning organization because of your unwavering support!” said Principal Traci Walker Griffith to Ruiz. Griffith went on to wish Ruiz the very best in his next chapter.

Ruiz, who will also step down from his role as MIT’s executive vice president and treasurer later this year, plans to devote the next chapter of his career to efforts outside of academia. MIT credits Ruiz with strengthening MIT’s financial position and playing an instrumental part in many major initiatives of the past decade including the reshaping of Kendall Square.

“Israel’s work at the Eliot was transformational and so appreciated! Israel will forever be Team Eliot!” expressed Principal Griffith.

Photo courtesy of the Eliot School.