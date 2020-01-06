The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street.

District One City Councilor Lydia Edwards will present legislative updates and Nick Black, Managing Director for The Trustees’ Boston Waterfront Initiative, will talk about open space at Sargent’s Wharf. There will be one petition for a change in off-premise alcohol license at Boston Bottle from beer and wine to all alcohol.

See the full agenda below.