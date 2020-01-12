Many North End and Waterfront residents were outside enjoying the warm weather this weekend, including these local children who set up a lemonade stand along Union Wharf.

Offering a cool beverage on an unseasonably warm day, the lemonade sellers, listed from left to right, are Virginia McDonald, Mia Pergola, Kingston Prinn, and Rhea Mehra. The children donated their earnings to the North End’s Eliot School.

Photo submitted by Fran Pergola.

