The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) held its annual December holiday party on Friday, December 20th.

Over 60 members of the community, nearly all of them seniors from the North End and West End neighborhoods, came to the center at 1 Michelangelo Street in the North End for a feast of chicken with all the trimmings, topped off by a typical Italian panettone and coffee. Each senior received a holiday gift that included toiletries, cooking oil, food staples, and/or a supermarket gift card.

The center thanks Robin Sidell of North Street Grille for holding a community night at her restaurant to provide a generous check to purchase holiday gift cards. The drop-in center was cozy, warm, and festive, and the Christmas tree glittered in the corner, snowed in by cheerful presents.

Special guests included ABCD North End/West End NSC Advisory Board Chair Andrés Molina and volunteer David Roderick, who assisted with serving the meal, clean up, and visiting with seniors. NE/WE NSC Advisory Board Member Victor Brogna delighted the crowd with his trumpet playing. Luis Ottonelli, Program Monitor of the Age Strong Commission, made the rounds to visit with constituents. The team at Century Bank, including Assistant Manager, Joseph Galvao, distributed bags as party favors. Karen Halloran, Marketing Director for Marquis Health Services, added some snowy white scarves to the holiday bags. They will keep clients toasty warm as the winter has arrived with a sharp bite to the air!

Luis Ottonelli, Program Monitor, Age Strong Commission, and Maria Stella Gulla, Director, ABCD North End/West End NSC

ABCD North End/West End NSC Advisory Board Member on trumpet.

Team from Century Bank

“Buone Feste!” enthused Maria Stella Gulla, NE/WE NSC Director. “At the celebration I was reminded of my own Italian traditions, welcoming friends, seniors, and other folks in the neighborhood. It was nearly standing room only we were so full! Our meal was homemade, hearty, and delicious, lovingly prepared by the center’s staff and served by its team of regular volunteers. Food and family were central to our gathering, as they are in many homes.

Without the many friends of the NE/WE NSC, the holiday party would not have been possible. The NE/WE NSC extends its deepest thanks to you, enabling the center to provide a day of cheer, socialization, and warmth for neighborhood seniors. Happy Holidays and wishing you all health, happiness, peace, and joy in 2020! We have many exciting initiatives planned for the year ahead. Stay tuned!”

The NE/WE NSC publishes a monthly calendar of activities. Call 617-523-8125 for more details and to put your name on the mailing list. New clients must sign up for free membership with ABCD.