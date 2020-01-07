Cape Air hosted an information session in mid-December to present their proposal for seaplanes connecting Boston and New York City.

The proposal includes four daytime fair-weather flights that would launch from Waterboat Marina’s exterior dock located past the tip of Long Wharf, taxi one mile out to Logan’s Runway 1432, and take off for the NYC’s Skyport.

Cape Air and Waterboat Marina are requesting three moorings in the mooring field between the harbor and the dock remain unoccupied to provide an informal “channel,” which would keep seaplanes clear of the ferry fairways and approaches.

Presidents of both the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) requested Cape Air attend future community meetings to work with residents and maintain an open dialogue.

While we’re still a ways away from jet-setting to Manhattan on a nine-seat Cessna Caravan 208 Amphibian, what are you initial thoughts on the idea? Do you support the seaplanes? Dislike the concept? Feel intrigued to learn more? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below.

Web polls are unscientific and reflect only those who choose to participate. NorthEndWaterfront.com polls do not have any official significance and are only intended for the interest of our readers.