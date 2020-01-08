Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user writes, “Two street lights have been out for two months. They are diagonally across from one another. One is a Gas light the other is a Goose Neck light..Area is dark and lights need to be repaired..First request was over 3 weeks ago.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on January 4, 2020 and remains open as of January 7, 2020.

This 311 user says, “Street cleaning sign has the wrong date needs to be changed to dec 31 ending not nov.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on January 5, 2020. The post was closed on January 5, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Invalid. Need a better idea of where this sign is..the inbound side of no.washington st is a no stopping zone. S Wysocki, BTD.” The post was reopened on January 5, 2020 with the following note, “Reopened with status: citizen feedback:. The sign is on the pole at Holden Crt in the north end.”

This 311 user writes, “Sign for Boston Harbor Community Church needs replaced at Hanover St intersection. It is old and faded. Pole needs straightened.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Friday, December 20, 2019 and was closed on Monday, January 6, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. work complete.”

