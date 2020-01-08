Today is Wednesday, January 8 and if one of your resolutions is to get into shape, Boston Magazine has pulled together a list of five apartments for rent with in-building fitness centers including options in Charlestown and the West End, read more here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

3:00PM LEGO Club. Drop in after school every Wednesday at the North End Library to build whatever you can imagine with LEGOs and DUPLOs. For kids of all ages.

4:00PM BTU Homework Help at the North End Library. The Boston Teachers Union sponsors a Homework Helper program in each of the Boston Public Library branches every Wednesday. The BTU provides a teacher to help children with their homework for free.

5:30PM Friends of the North End Library Meeting. Stop by 25 Parmenter Street and join in helping the Friends of the North End Brand Library.

Notable News:

According to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020 – you can dine at three of America’s best-rated restaurants right here in Massachusetts. Coming in at No. 49 on the list was Carmelina’s on Hanover Street, read more on CBS Boston.

Winter Views of the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, January 9

10:00AM New Moms Group. Join the free new moms’ group that meets every Thursday morning at the Nazzaro Center, see additional details here.

3:30PM Mindful Minis at the North End Library. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

4:00PM 30-Minute Reads Club at the North End Library. Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club may be for you! As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. Email jhawes@bpl.org to sign up. Once you are signed up, the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you.

7:00PM NEWRA Monthly Meeting at Nazzaro Center. Stop by 30 North Bennet Street for the North End Waterfront Residents Association monthly meeting, see additional information here.

Friday, January 10

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is Robot and Frank

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Middle School and High School students are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on their own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

From the Community:

The Norman B. Leventhal Map and Education Center at Boston Public Library (BPL) is partnering with Friends of the Boston Harborwalk. Garrett Dash Nelson, Curator of Maps and Director of Geographic Scholarship at the Leventhal Center, will give a curatorial interpretation of some of the collection’s most important maps of the harbor, and also offer an introduction to the library’s digital resources for exploring georeferenced maps, continue reading.

