Maria Lanza

After more than four years as the face of the Mayor’s office in the North End and West End community, Maria Lanza has announced her resignation from her liaison post with the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. Lanza has accepted a position in the private sector with a local construction management firm.

In a note to the North End community, she said, “all the groundbreakings, ribbon cuttings, and many many community meetings filled with passion make the North End the best neighborhood in the City of Boston. I am so appreciative of your advocacy and guidance throughout my time here in the Office of Neighborhood Services, and I am looking forward to seeing you around the North End as neighbors!“

Born and raised in the North End, Maria has always been active in the community. In her free time, she coached youth basketball at the Nazzaro Community Center as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in political science at UMass Boston.

The City of Boston has yet to appoint a successor to Ms. Lanza. In the interim, residents and businesses can file constituent service requests using the 311 or contact Edward McGuire ( edward.mcguire@boston.gov ) the Chief of Staff for the Civic Engagement Cabinet.

HOW TO USE 311 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week)

CALL – Dial 311 within Boston city limits. You can also call 617-635-4500.

USE THE WEBSITE – Available online at Boston.gov/311.

USE THE APP – Download the app for iOS or Android.

TWEET – Tweet a request @BOS311 with information, location and a photo.

Call 911 for public safety issues, police or fire.

