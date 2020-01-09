Fr. Michael Della Penna at St. Leonard Church (Photo by Francine Gannon)

Boston’s North End has a new pastor, Father Michael Della Penna, OFM, recently arrived at Saint Leonard of Port Maurice Parish. Starting at the beginning of 2020, Fr. Michael was born and raised in the neighborhood who spent over twenty plus years as a missionary in Guatemala and has now returned home. NorthEndWaterfront.com featured Fr. Michael’s work in Latin America in this 2016 article and video.

Growing up in the North End, Fr. Michael was extremely involved with civic and recreational activities for many years before he took his vows. Those who know Fr. Michael were very proud of his difficult mission to help take care of the poor in Guatemala and are thrilled to have him back home at St. Leonard’s Church.

Fr. Michael Della Penna takes over the role from Fr. Antonio Nardoianni who vacated the St. Leonard’s pastor position at year-end.