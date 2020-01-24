This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured development, new businesses, future planning, power outages, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

After more than 10 years of debate and still pending lawsuits over the Municipal Harbor Plan at the Harbor Garage site, the Chiofaro Company publicly released its long-awaited design for its waterfront tower on Atlantic Avenue. Read more and see renderings here.

The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) unanimously supported Boston Bottle owner Daniel O’Connor’s petition to change the off-premise alcohol license for his 372 Commercial St. shop from beer and wine to all alcohol. Read more and watch the video here.

The Wharf District Council (WDC) has released their Public Realm Video, a presentation the Council hopes will inspire conversation and guidance around climate resiliency, connectivity, and accessibility. Read more and watch the video here.

Last weekend’s snowstorm took out power in parts of Downtown Boston, including the North End, as multiple manhole covers exploded. Eversource was on the scene at Thacher, North, and Union Streets. Read more here.

Alchemista, a high-touch, office catering and hospitality company, has taken steps to establish itself at 101 Atlantic Avenue at the corner of the Mercantile Building formerly occupied by The Living Room. Read more here.