Alchemista, a high-touch, office catering and hospitality company, has taken steps to establish itself at 101 Atlantic Avenue at the corner of the Mercantile Building formerly occupied by The Living Room that closed almost exactly a year ago.

Photo by Adam Castiglioni (@ConciergeBoston)

Founded by Christine Marcus, ALCHEMISTA has a site in Boston on Lincoln Street as well as locations in New York City and Washington D.C., according to its website.

The location includes the outdoor patio space that could include a restaurant, although plans appear preliminary with minimal renovation work and permitting in process.