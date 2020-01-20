Today is Monday, January 20 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Today we celebrate the life of the world renowned spokesperson and symbol for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, read more here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:00PM NEAD Benefit Dinner. North End Against Drugs is offering a fantastic three course meal and dessert at Domenic’s on Salem Street where 100% of the proceeds will benefit NEAD’s programs for youth, teens and families in the North End, see additional details here.

Notable News:

It was 100 years ago this past weekend that the prohibition of alcohol officially begun across the United States, but it wasn’t the first time for the state of Massachusetts. Prohibition was supported by several communities, however it’s enforcement wasn’t easy with countless underground Speakeasies opening up across the country – this is where organized crime leaders saw their opportunity, read more on WBZ News Radio.

Wednesday, January 22

8:30AM Harbor Use Public Forum: Seaport Strategic Transit Plan. Join Boston Harbor Now at the Boston Harbor Hotel for their monthly Harbor Use Public Forum to learn about and provide feedback to waterfront developers and public agency planners on projects affecting Boston Harbor’s waterfront and islands, see additional details here.

4:30PM South Station Air Rights Project Open House. Stop by the BSA Space, Fort Point Room anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 PM to learn more about impacts and benefits to South Station users and speak with members of the project team, see additional details here.

6:00PM Podcast + Popcorn at the North End Library. At Podcast + Popcorn, you’ll listen to a podcast episode or audio story and discuss it with a group, guided by a facilitator. It’s a book club for your ears! You’ll walk away with a deeper appreciation for audio and some practical approaches for creating your own podcast or audio project.

6:30PM Friends of Cutillo Park Meeting. The Friends of Cutillo Park hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at the Nazzaro Center, see additional information here.



