Are you missing the snow this winter? I know I am tempting fate by just saying that, but I feel like we could use a bit more winter. After all, living in Boston is about enjoying all the seasons! In that sense, here is a return to the winter of 2015 when the snow was deep, very deep. I call this image, Buried Again, from the North End’s Copp’s Hill Burying Ground. No rotating this time, but I bumped the number of pieces to 75 for your puzzling pleasure, enjoy!

How to play: Move and drag the pieces around just like a regular jigsaw puzzle. When two pieces are connected, they will click together. If you are “missing” a piece, move the other pieces aside to look behind them. Helpful guides can be found in the lower left icons. Challenge yourself to solve the puzzle in the shortest amount of time!

