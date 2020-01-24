Louis Oliver “Happy” Giudice died peacefully at his home after a brief illness on Tuesday, January 22 in Belmont, Massachusetts at the age of 102. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Louis is survived by his wife, Ann; his six daughters, Lucia Giudice of Chicago, Christina Gaynor of Stratham, New Hampshire, Linda Lehner of Boxborough, Gilda (Gigi) Lengieza of Stow, Fran Elwell Ventura of Watertown and Anita Catalano of Nashua, New Hampshire; and his sister, Genetta Giudice, of Boston’s North End as well as 16 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Nick Giudice of Boston’s North End, sisters Linda Capodilupo and Gilda Siciliano of Newton and his son Mario Zito of Belmont.

Louis was born Luca Olivio Giudice on October 5, 1917 in Boston’s North End to Michael and Lucia Giudice. He changed his name to Louis Oliver when he started school. He married Ann in 1961. Louis worked on the construction of the Mystic River Bridge and at P. K. Lindsay in Everett making air compressors. In later years, he did maintenance work for the Town of Belmont and the Hill Estates apartment complex, also in Belmont.

Louis was accomplished at a wide variety of hobbies, including woodworking and painting. On weekends, he could often be found doing repairs on the apartment where he grew up in Boston’s North End. He was a witty individual who loved to tell stories and jokes. He was also passionate about politics. He was a proud Democrat and always advocated for helping the poor and disadvantaged. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed debating current events. He was extremely proud of his Italian heritage. He valued his family above all else. He will be missed terribly by his family and countless friends.

A wake will be held at Brasco Funeral Home (325 Trapelo Road, Belmont) on Monday, January 27 from 4 to 8 PM. A funeral mass is scheduled at St. Luke’s Church (132 Lexington Street, Belmont) in Belmont at 9 AM, with a reception at St. Luke’s Parish Hall at 2 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations the Sons of Italy Foundation, the National Italian American Foundation, or the charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the nursing assistants and hospice staff for their care and dedication to the care of their husband and father.