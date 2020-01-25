Frederick R. “Freddy” Petrigno, of Boston’s North End, passed away on January 23, 2020 at the age of 88. His health began to decline steadily after the passing of his loving and dedicated wife Jean (Senna) Petrigno, eleven months earlier. He was also preceded by his brothers, Joseph “Giusto,” Michael “Magee,” and Anthony “Danny.”

Freddy was the honored father of Peter Petrigno and his wife Marie of Milford, NH, Frederick Petrigno, Jr. and his wife Doreen of Boston, his daughter at heart Angela Stancato-Lebow and her husband Robert of Boston, grandfather to Christopher Petrigno and his wife Lauren of Canton, Daniel and his wife Lejla of Saugus, Laura Petrigno and her partner Jennifer Griffin of Amherst, NH, grandson at heart Joseph Polito and his wife Daniela of Danvers, and three great-grandchildren Logan, John, and Ava. He leaves behind his brother William “Billy” and his wife Jane of Florida, as well as several nephews and nieces.

Freddy was born on the 4th of July in 1931 to Italian immigrants, Federico “Peter” Petrigno and Adeline (DeSimone) Petrigno. He was a life-long resident of the North End and was employed as a Court Officer in the Massachusetts House of Representatives for nearly 30 years.

He was a very kind-hearted and generous man who spread joy to many. He lived to make others happy, enjoyed telling jokes, and insisted that whoever came by, sit and eat something that he just cooked up.

On June 28, 1949 Freddy achieved minor notoriety in Boston baseball lore after being the first apprehended and fined for running on to the playing field at Fenway Park. After Ted Williams flew out to end the game with a 5-4 New York Yankee victory, Freddy jumped on to the field to shake Yankee legend Joe DiMaggio’s hand. He and many other Italian boys idolized DiMaggio as one of the first great Italian-American sports hero. The next day his mug shot was on the front page of the Boston Globe as a warning to other would-be trespassers.

Services will be held at the Waterman-Langone Boston Harborside Funeral Home on Monday, January 27 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Leonard of Port Maurice Church, Boston on Tuesday, January 28 at 10 a.m. To join processing please arrive at Waterman-Langone at 9 a.m.

Donations may be made in Freddy’s name to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130