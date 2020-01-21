The Wharf District Council (WDC) has released their Public Realm Video, a presentation the Council hopes will inspire conversation and guidance around climate resiliency, connectivity, and accessibility.

The WDC has spent several months collecting ideas from stakeholder meetings and public charrettes on what local individuals hope to see as the future of the wharf district. The Council decided to create a video so that the information would be easy to view and understand. In 2016 the WDC released a public realm vision in document form that was well-received, but some felt it was too much information to read through and absorb.

This new video looks at coastal cities around the world and how they create inviting places of sustainable, urban living. Based around the three main points of resiliency, connectivity, and accessibility, this collective vision focuses on the theme of “connecting the city to the sea.”

Some ideas in the video compiled by the WDC include improvements to the HarborWalk, an expanded water transportation network, and a sculptural lighthouse at Long Wharf. Projects such as the New England Aquarium “Blueway” and the Harbor Garage redevelopment are also addressed.

Watch the full video above and share your thoughts via email to WharfDistrictVision@gmail.com.