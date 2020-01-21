Today is Tuesday, January 21 and be sure to bundle up on your morning commute, but you can expect some warmer temperature ahead, here’s what to expect from today’s weather forecast from Boston.com.

Here's what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

After selling some valuable waterfront real estate about a year ago, UMass Boston has signaled that it may be ready to sell some additional property – seeking out redevelopment ideas, read more on the Boston Herald.

Wintery Mix:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, January 22

8:30AM Harbor Use Public Forum: Seaport Strategic Transit Plan. Join Boston Harbor Now at the Boston Harbor Hotel for their monthly Harbor Use Public Forum to learn about and provide feedback to waterfront developers and public agency planners on projects affecting Boston Harbor’s waterfront and islands, see additional details here.

4:30PM South Station Air Rights Project Open House. Stop by the BSA Space, Fort Point Room anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 PM to learn more about impacts and benefits to South Station users and speak with members of the project team, see additional details here.

6:00PM Podcast + Popcorn at the North End Library. At Podcast + Popcorn, you’ll listen to a podcast episode or audio story and discuss it with a group, guided by a facilitator. It’s a book club for your ears! You’ll walk away with a deeper appreciation for audio and some practical approaches for creating your own podcast or audio project.

6:30PM Friends of Cutillo Park Meeting. The Friends of Cutillo Park hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at the Nazzaro Center, see additional information here.

Thursday, January 23

12:00PM Estate Planning Presentation at the Nazzaro Center. Join the Nazzaro Center at 30 North Bennet Street for a presentation on Estate Planning. An estate-planning attorney, Jessica Demmerly from Pabian & Russel, LLC., will be available to answer your questions. RSVP to Zeljka at 617-227-1306 or zeljka.numic@edwardjones.com no later than Tuesday, January 21st. You are welcome to bring guests.

3:30PM Mindful Minis. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school at the North End Library for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

4:00PM 30-minute Reads Club. Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club at the North End Library may be for you! As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. We will meet every other Thursday to discuss them. Articles will be accessible through longform.org. Email jhawes@bpl.org to sign up. Once you are signed up, the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you.





