The South Station Air Rights Project Team is hosting an open house on Wednesday, January 22 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. for community members to learn more about this construction project, scheduled to begin later this month.

The project includes the long-awaited completion of the South Station Transportation Center with updated rail and bus terminals, and a new mixed-use tower. Stop by the open house to learn more about impacts and benefits to South Station users and speak with members of the project team.