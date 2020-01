*Sponsored Post*

Are you making a new recovery attempt from alcohol use? Contribute to our research study on recovery pathways from alcohol problems. If you meet the above eligibility guidelines, please call us at 617-643-9850 or email MGHsmartstudy@partners.org. Receive up to $455.

