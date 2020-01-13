*Sponsored Post*

Estate planning is a topic people tend to put off or ignore, but it’s also one of the most important things you’ll ever do. Properly planning your estate helps prepare a secure future for yourself and for generations to come. Together we’ll learn much more about estate planning, including what to consider when creating a will, the benefits of trusts in estate planning, how to reduce estate taxes and how insurance can help protect your family.

January 23rd Presentation at Nazzaro Community Center

Please join us for our presentation, Preparing Your Estate Plan.



Date and Time: Thursday, January 23rd @ 12:00 pm (Noon)

Event Location: Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet St., North End, Boston

An estate-planning attorney, Jessica Demmerly from Pabian & Russel, LLC., will be available to answer your questions.

Appetizers and refreshments will be served.

RSVP to Zeljka at 617-227-1306 or zeljka.numic@edwardjones.com no later than Tuesday, January 21st. You are welcome to bring guests.

Sincerely,

Tom Streep

Financial Advisor

Edward Jones

Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. Please consult your estate-planning attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.

