Boston Bottle owner Daniel O’Connor presented his petition to change the off-premise alcohol license for his 372 Commercial St. shop from beer and wine to all alcohol at the January North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) meeting. The council voted unanimously to support the change.

The reason for this petition, as explained by O’Connor, is twofold: 1) over the last seven years his customer base has asked for high-end spirits to be for sale at the store; 2) in the last few years many large, corporately owned box stores have emerged, making it hard for small retail shops to survive.

O’Connor, who has also been a resident of the North End for 15 years, spoke about his pride for the neighborhood and noted that Boston Bottle is an active part of the community. He emphasized that, with this license, he would like to support boutique, high-end distilleries. He would not be carrying handles or small nips of alcohol.

The Boston Bottle business hours will not change. The store will continue to close at 9 p.m. on weekdays, 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

NEWNC President Brett Roman asked about other liquor stores nearby. O’Connor estimated the closest liquor store to Boston Bottle would be Hanover Wine & Spirits.

NEWNC Vice President John Pregmon spoke in support of Boston Bottle, saying that O’Connor came before the council years ago and has kept to his word. Pregmon also confirmed the shop is in an area that is not served by other liquor stores.

One audience member asked what percentage of the retail space would be used for liquor. O’Connor explained it would be a small section of three shelves.

NEWNC council member Tania Green added a comment that Boston Bottle has always supported other small businesses.

The Council voted unanimously to approve the change in alcohol license.