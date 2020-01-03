This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured a look back at our most popular stories of the decade, New Year’s Eve happenings, city service requests, real estate, and more! Read on below to see the top articles from this past week.
Looking Back at the Top Stories of the Decade on NorthEndWaterfront.com
As one decade ends and another begins, we took a look back at the top stories over the past 10 years. 2019 marked NorthEndWaterfront.com’s tenth anniversary, and we are so grateful to all our readers, patrons and sponsors who have contributed to our community news project. See the top stories of the decade here.
New Year’s Midnight Fireworks Over Boston Harbor [Photo Gallery]
Boston’s waterfront was packed with revelers ringing in the 2020’s decade watching the midnight fireworks over Boston Harbor. Thanks to tremendous support from businesses and neighbors around the harbor, the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show featured two dueling barges this year, creating a dazzling display. See photos here.
What’s the 311? Loud Traffic Signal on Battery St., Overflowing Trash on Endicott St., Lane Markings Needed on Atlantic Ave.
This week’s 311 highlights featured a loud crosswalk signal, trash on the sidewalks, and a long overdue request for lane markings on Atlantic Avenue. “What’s the 311?” is a weekly selection of cases submitted to the city regarding issues in the North End and Waterfront. Read more and learn how to submit your concerns here.
New Year’s Ice Sculptures on the Waterfront
The ice sculpture stroll returned for New Year’s on the waterfront this year, coordinated by the folks at Boston Harbor Now. Local businesses and groups displayed 20 different sculptures from the North End to the Seaport. Read more and see photos here.
North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales for December 2019
Every month we post the residential closings in the North End/Waterfront area, compiled by CL Waterfront Properties. Follow our real estate tag to read each month’s closings and see the real estate sales for the final month of the decade here.