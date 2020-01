Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during December 2019, the final month of the decade!

$0 – $999,999

465 Hanover #3: 1 bed, 1 bath with 580 sf. sold for $495,000

9 Cooper #1: 1 bed, 1 bath with 572 sf. sold for $540,000

85 E. India #9A: 1 bed, 1 bath with 758 sf. sold for $580,000

44 Snow Hill #2: 1 bed, 1 bath with 682 sf. sold for $615,000

Mariner #514: 1 bed, 1 bath with 674 sf. sold for $700,000

65 E. India #10H: 1 bed, 1 bath with 881 sf. sold for $775,000

33 Commercial Wharf #53: 1 bed, 1 bath with 870 sf. sold for $890,000

Mariner #408: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,016 sf. sold for $985,000

$1,000,000 +

Fulton Court #4F: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,422 sf. sold for $1,000,000

Folio #204: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,236 sf. sold for $1,000,000

Mariner #604: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,145 sf. sold for $1,491,000

Battery Wharf #3408: 2 bed, 2.5 bath with 1,635 sf. sold for $2,075,000

536 Commercial : 3 bed, 3.5 bath with 2,634 sf. sold for $3,500,000

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

View previous real estate sales.