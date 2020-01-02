The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) was the lucky beneficiary of the 50/50 raffle at the December 27 Celtics game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Twenty-six volunteers from the North End, Charlestown, and surrounding neighborhoods volunteered their Friday afternoon to sell raffle tickets to game-goers and raise funds to support #MusicForAll – the organization’s recent hashtag motto. Together, the group raised $7,500 in raffle support, half of which will go to support NEMPAC.

Over 500 organizations annually submit beneficiary requests, and our local music & performing arts center was selected for the second year in a row for this special fundraiser opportunity.

Among the volunteers were NEMPAC Board Members Dianne Royle, Anne Occhipinti, and Carl Hall, as well as Executive Director Sherri Snow. Congratulations to Leigh Ann Steele, Elena, Jude, and Roxanne Wehbe who were the winning team members who raised over $1,500 in just two hours!

Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will benefit the North End Music & Performing Arts Center 501(c)3 organization with a mission to enrich lives in the North End, Charlestown, and surrounding neighborhoods through quality, accessible music education and performing arts programs.

To join our band of volunteers for our next event or service, contact us at info@nempacboston.org or 617-227-2270.