Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for December 29 – January 11.

Travel Impacts

N. Washington St. Inbound : Off-peak daytime lane reductions across the bridge and additional lane reductions at Keany Square will continue. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on weekdays and overnight from 1/6 to 1/9.

: Off-peak daytime lane reductions across the bridge and additional lane reductions at Keany Square will continue. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on weekdays and overnight from 1/6 to 1/9. N. Washington St. Outbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions will continue across the bridge to City Square. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on weekdays and weekends from 1/6 to 1/9.

Description of Scheduled Work

Construction of the temporary pedestrian and vehicle bridge and utility bridge continues including installation, assembly, and welding of bridge spans and supports.

Utility work by Eversource and National Grid includes repairs on the bridge deck, punch list items, cable wrapping, and testing of moved utilities.

Work Hours

Daytime (6 a.m. – 4 p.m.) on weekdays and weekends and overnight (9 p.m. – 7 a.m.) from 1/6 to 1/9.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge. Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.

