What a show! Boston’s waterfront was packed with revelers ringing in the 2020’s decade watching the midnight fireworks over Boston Harbor.





Thanks to tremendous support from businesses and neighbors around the harbor, the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show featured two dueling barges this year, creating a dazzling display visible across Boston’s waterfront communities including the North End, Downtown, Seaport, East Boston, Fort Point and South Boston Waterfront.









Three local nonprofits — Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, Boston Harbor Now and the Wharf District Council – worked hard to assure that the harbor isn’t dark at midnight on December 31. Thanks also to the City of Boston for its support and encouragement in this effort. Email Christian at cmerfeld@bostonharbornow.org or Joanne at joanne@foccp.org to get a jump on 2020 sponsorships for this summer.





The waterfront and the harbor belong to all of us and we should take pride in our communities and public resources that make up the harbor’s edge. Thank you for your support on behalf of the Illuminate the Harbor Fireworks Fund Committee: Boston Harbor Now, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, and Wharf District Council.

