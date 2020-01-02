Today is Thursday, January 2 and as the Patriots head into the off season this weekend facing the Tennessee Titians in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game this Saturday, here’s a look back at the 12 biggest Boston sports stories of the past decade, read more on the Boston Herald.

11:00AM Mah Jongg Club at the North End Library. All are invited to come and play the American-style variant of this tile-based game that originated in China and requires skill, strategy, and calculation. Beginners are welcome. No sign up is required.

6:00PM North End Public Safety Meeting. Stop by 30 North Bennet Street (Nazzaro Center) for the North End Public Safety Meeting with the Boston Police.

The annual “L Street Brownies” New Year’s Day Plunge brought hundreds of thrill-seekers running into the Dorchester Bay’s 42 degree-waters Wednesday morning, read more on the Boston Herald.

Friday, January 3

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is Her.



