Today is Friday, January 3 and as we head into the first weekend of the new year, take a look at what some of the Boston area’s most notable mass transit changes will be in 2020, read more on Curbed Boston.

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is Her.

If one of your goals for the new year is to navigate Boston’s food scene, be sure to check out the weekend festivities, pop-ups and more throughout the year. Boston.com has pulled together a list of some great places to start if you’re looking to explore more of the Boston food scene in 2020, read more here.

