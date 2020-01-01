The ice sculpture stroll returned for New Year’s on the waterfront this year, coordinated by the folks at Boston Harbor Now. Local businesses and groups displayed 20 different sculptures from the North End to the Seaport.

A snow ball fight was on display at Christopher Columbus Park, courtesy of FOCCP.

Neighbors posed at Battery Wharf with this large ice snowflake.

This icy reindeer was on display at the Seaport.

The rain and above freezing temperatures took their toll, but many folks still came out to the waterfront to see the ice art for New Year’s Eve. View more on Instagram #icesculpturestroll.

