12:00PM Historic Boston Map Tour with Alex Krieger. Join The Boston Harbor Hotel as they host a special tour of the hotel’s vintage map gallery on New Year’s Eve. The map collection includes many great maps of Boston and Massachusetts Bay dating as far back as the early discovery of the new world, see additional details here.

1:00PM Ice Sculpture Stroll. The Downtown Waterfront and Harborwalk will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland on Tuesday, December 31st from 1-4PM for our seventh annual Ice Sculpture Stroll! Grab a map, visit all of our ice sculptures, and tag your photos with @bostonharbornow to enter in our Waterfront Staycation Giveaway Contest.

1:00PM NYE Walking Tour of the Wharf District Harborwalk. On New Year’s Eve day, join the Friends of the Harborwalk for a free, one-hour walking tour of Boston’s historic wharves led by Liz Nelson Weaver. Meet at 1:00 PM at Harbor Islands Visitor Center on the Greenway before proceeding to Long, Central, India, and Rowes wharves where you’ll discover their rich history, see additional details here.

Wednesday, January 1

Thursday, January 2

11:00AM Mah Jongg Club at the North End Library. All are invited to come and play the American-style variant of this tile-based game that originated in China and requires skill, strategy, and calculation. Beginners are welcome. No sign up is required.

6:00PM North End Public Safety Meeting. Stop by 30 North Bennet Street for the North End Public Safety Meeting.

From the Community:

Ristorante Lucia’s Tour d’Italia wine dinner series features an authentic, five-course meal in Boston’s historic North End at the oldest restaurant still family owned and operated. Starting with the Abruzzo region in late 2018, the series is set to transport diners to Campania on Tuesday, January 14 at 6:30pm, continue reading.

In light of a recent high-profile news story, it is important to spread awareness around suicides and suicide prevention. According to the CDC, suicide is at a 30-year high. It is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States; 54% of suicide deaths are not related to mental health issues, continue reading.





