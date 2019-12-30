Ring in 2020 with the annual fireworks celebration over Boston Harbor on New Year’s Eve! Thanks to tremendous support from businesses and neighbors around the harbor, there will be two fireworks barges on the harbor to celebrate the New Year.

Three local nonprofits — Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, Boston Harbor Now and the Wharf District Council – worked hard to assure that the harbor isn’t dark at midnight on December 31. Thanks also to the City of Boston for its support and encouragement in this effort.

It’s not too late to support our grassroots effort. This dazzling display over Boston Harbor will be visible across Boston’s waterfront communities including the North End, Downtown, Seaport, East Boston, Fort Point and South Boston Waterfront. It is literally a “boom” for residents, businesses and visitors! Donations are tax-deductible and all contributions will go directly to the show!

Want to have a greater impact? Become a sponsor! Sponsorships are available for individuals or companies. Click here for sponsorship information, recognition opportunities, where to send checks, etc.. Email Christian at cmerfeld@bostonharbornow.org or Joanne at joanne@foccp.org with sponsorship questions.

The waterfront and the harbor belong to all of us and we should take pride in all of the communities and public resources that make up the harbor’s edge. Thank you on behalf of the Illuminate the Harbor Fireworks Fund Committee: Boston Harbor Now, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, and Wharf District Council.