Boston Harbor Now has teamed up with several local businesses and cultural institutions in the Waterfront neighborhood to bring you a full line-up of activities to ring in the new year!

The fun starts at noon on New Year’s Eve and continues all day, culminating in harbor fireworks at midnight. The interactive ice sculpture stroll also returns this year, bringing 20 different sculptures to the Waterfront and Seaport!

Use the map below (click to enlarge), or this interactive map, to make sure you don’t miss any of them!

Take a selfie with an ice sculpture or the fireworks and post it on social media with the tag @BostonHarborNow to enter to win a prize package! We would also love it if you tagged us at @NorthEndBoston on Twitter.

December 31st *all events are free and open to the public*

12pm – 1pm: Historic Boston Map Tour with Alex Krieger at the Boston Harbor Hotel Magellan Map Room. The map collection includes many great maps of Boston and Massachusetts Bay dating as far back as the early discovery of the new world. Register here.

1pm – 2pm: Walking Tour of the Wharf District Harborwalk sponsored by Boston Harbor Now and the Friends of the Boston Harborwalk. Meet at Harbor Islands Visitor Center on the Greenway before proceeding to Long, Central, India, and Rowes wharves where you’ll discover their rich history. Register here.

1pm – 4pm: Touch-a-Truck featuring real firetrucks and other first responder vehicles at Envoy Hotel, 70 Sleeper Street, Boston MA 02210.

And of course, find yourself a great viewing spot on the water to watch the 7th annual Boston Harbor Fireworks at midnight! There will be two fireworks barges on the harbor this year to ring in 2020! Suggested viewing locations include Christopher Columbus Park in the North End, Fan Pier in the Seaport and the Harborwalk/Piers Park in East Boston.

January 1st

12pm – 4pm: New Years Day Boat Trip to Thompson Island. Kick off the New Year with a visit Thompson Island with its meadows, forests, beaches and 40 acre salt marsh. Register and purchase tickets here.

Visit Boston Harbor Now’s New Year’s Eve on the Waterfront 2020 website to learn more and register to receive updates.

Are we missing something? Let us know or add it in the comments below.

