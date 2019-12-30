2019 is coming to a close and it’s time to ring in a new year and a new decade! Boston has plenty of activities to keep you occupied – ice sculptures along the Waterfront, First Night 2020 at Copley Square, Boston Common fireworks at 7pm, and midnight fireworks over Boston Harbor!

While some people may choose to dress in their fanciest attire and hit the town, others prefer a quiet night at home. How will you ring in the new year? Vote in our poll and add your comments/activities in the section below!

Web polls are unscientific and reflect only those who choose to participate. NorthEndWaterfront.com polls do not have any official significance and are only intended for the interest of our readers.

