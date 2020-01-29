The Chiofaro Company has publicly released its long-awaited design for a waterfront tower on Atlantic Avenue, a 600-foot tower called “The Pinnacle at Central Wharf.”

The tower would have approximately 865,000 sq. ft. and the outside Harborwalk would be part of 28,000 sq. ft. of open space, meeting the 50% Chapter 91 requirement set forth under the recent Downtown Waterfront Municipal Harbor Plan. There would be 200 residential units and 538,000 sq. ft. of office space plus 42,000 sq. ft. of amenity space including retail and restaurant.

The BPDA is expected to schedule public sessions in the Spring 2020 according to its Article 80 large project review process. In the meantime, what do you think of the tower? Are you in support of this redevelopment on the waterfront? Or do you think it should continue to be a parking garage site? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!

Web polls are unscientific and reflect only those who choose to participate. NorthEndWaterfront.com polls do not have any official significance and are only intended for the interest of our readers.