North End Against Drugs (NEAD) would like to extend a big thank you to all those who helped make the 2020 Super BINGO a huge success. Thanks to the help of the NEAD board of directors, the North End seniors for the use of their BINGO equipment, the BCYF Nazzaro Center for the use of the building, and the many businesses and individuals who donated prizes!

“We appreciate all the support of our friends and family members from the North End community and surrounding neighborhoods who spent a fun-filled Sunday afternoon playing 20 games of bingo with us and helping us raise much need funds for our programs for youth and families in our wonderful neighborhood,” stated NEAD President John Romano. “It was a very successful day!”

Special thanks also goes out to all the businesses and individuals who donated prizes for the bingo games: State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, State Senator Joseph Boncore, City Councilor Lydia Edwards, North End Waterfront Health, Maria Lanza, Steven Siciliano, Ann Fitzgerald, Mike Giannasoli, Ted Boyle, Richard Fiumara, Massimino’s Cucina Italiana, Taranta, Pizzeria Regina, Salumeria Italiana, Tavern in the Square, Panza Ristorante, Al Dente, Benevento Restaurant & Bar, Strega, Happy Pills Candy, Bangs of Boston, Boston Public Market, Bencotto, Terra Mia, Orzo Tratttoria, Monica’s Rest, Bova Bakery, and Bodega Canal.