By Terese O’Connell

Mark your calendars! The Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) invite you to see “Books in Bloom” at the North End Library’s Spring Open House from Wednesday April 1 at 5 p.m. to Saturday, April 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Books in Bloom is a special springtime event that pairs floral arrangements inspired by the cover, title or content of a book. This year several local floral designers will create floral interpretations of their favorite book which will be displayed throughout the North End Library.

There will be a live demonstration by Roche Bros. Floral Designer, Michelle Clifford on Wednesday evening April 3rd from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. She will give some clever ideas and demonstrate what to do at home with a store-bought bouquet.

Drop in during the Spring Open House for informal tours by the Friends of the North End Library to see our celebration of live flowers and to acquaint you with our unique library and learn about the many excellent services the library has to offer or just walk at your leisure among the beautiful bouquets!

This is a not to be missed creative and informative experience. The event has been organized and generously funded by the Friends of the North End Library.

Books in Bloom will be open to the public from Wednesday April 1 at 1 p.m. until Saturday, April 4 at 1:30 p.m. during the usual library hours.

For more information concerning the Friends of the NE Library, please email: info@FriendsNELibrary.org or go to our website: www.FriendsNELibrary.org for membership information and a listing of other programs.