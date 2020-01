The Eliot K-8 School celebrated the Lunar New Year this week with a parade through the streets of Boston’s North End. Lower School students at the Charter Street building prepared their dragon costumes, face masks and noisemakers and processed along Hanover Street around Tileston and Unity Streets back to the Paul Revere Mall (Prado). The Intermediate School students at the North Bennet Street building came out to cheer on the paraders. Here is a photo gallery from the event.