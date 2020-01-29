Today is Wednesday, January 29 and Valentine’s Day is just over a couple weeks away! Boston Magazine has pulled together a guide for the most romantic day in Boston, read more here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

DCR Charles River Dam Locks Closed. On Wednesday, January 29 at 6 a.m. and continuing through Thursday, January 30 until 6 p.m., the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will close the New Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway, connecting Boston and Charlestown via the locks, to accommodate facility maintenance operations. Pedestrian patterns will be clearly marked. Vessel traffic through the locks will not be impacted.

6:30PM Friends of Cutillo Park Meeting. The Friends of Cutillo Park will have its next monthly meeting at the Nazzaro Center, see additional details here.

Notable News:

POKE by Love Art held their soft opening at their new Beverly St. location last week and are already receiving rave reviews on Yelp – bringing healthy Hawaiian poke bowls to the North End, read more on Hoodline.

Crime of the Century:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, January 30

3:00PM Mindful Minis. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school at the North End Library for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

6:00PM PLAN: Downtown, Scenarios Workshop at Suffolk University Sargent Hall. The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) with City of Boston team members invites the Downtown and Chinatown community to discuss the PLAN: Downtown development scenarios. The planning team will present an overview of current zoning, followed by two future scenario options for rethinking preservation and growth in Downtown and Chinatown, see additional details here.

Friday, January 31

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is Westworld.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Middle school and high school students are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.



From the Community:

According to Mass.gov, Massachusetts confirmed 1,091 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2019, with the possibility of an estimated 332 to 407 additional deaths. While this number represents a decrease compared with previous years, opioid-related deaths continue to be a devastating epidemic for the city of Boston, continue reading.



