Today is Monday, December 30 and as we close out 2019 this week, Eater Boston is reflecting on some of the saddest restaurant closings of the year including Maria’s Pastry Shop in the North End, read more on Eater Boston.

Here’s what you need to know for this week…

Notable News:

Eater Boston is continuing their Year in Eater series by surveying local food writers on various restaurant-related topics and according to the local experts, the West End and North End were two of the neighborhoods continuously listed as some of the hottest dining spots in the city, read more on Eater Boston.

Final Views of 2019:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, December 31

12:00PM Historic Boston Map Tour with Alex Krieger. Join The Boston Harbor Hotel as they host a special tour of the hotel’s vintage map gallery on New Year’s Eve. The map collection includes many great maps of Boston and Massachusetts Bay dating as far back as the early discovery of the new world, see additional details here.

1:00PM Ice Sculpture Stroll. The Downtown Waterfront and Harborwalk will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland on Tuesday, December 31st from 1-4PM for our seventh annual Ice Sculpture Stroll!Grab a map, visit all of our Ice Sculptures, and tag your photos with @bostonharbornow to enter in our Waterfront Staycation Giveaway Contest.

1:00PM NYE Walking Tour of the Wharf District Harborwalk. On New Year’s Eve day, join the Friends of the Harborwalk for a free, one-hour walking tour of Boston’s historic wharves led by Liz Nelson Weaver. Meet at 1:00 PM at Harbor Islands Visitor Center on the Greenway before proceeding to Long, Central, India, and Rowes wharves where you’ll discover their rich history, see additional details here.

11:50PM Fireworks over the Harbor. Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, Boston Harbor Now and the Wharf District Council are spearheading the fundraising effort for a fireworks display over Boston Harbor to Ring in the New Year!

Wednesday, January 1

